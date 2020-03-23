Need a Laugh: Newburgh Mom Entertains Daily with TikTok Videos
If you're a parent of a tween or teen, you have probably heard of TikTok, but do you know how to use it? Since we couldn't go anywhere Saturday, I went down the TikTok wormhole and found all sorts of fun videos that I wanted to try. I ran into a few issues when I attempted to actually record my videos. My friend, Michelle, is basically a pro at TikTok, so I messaged her for some tips. Specifically, I wanted to know if she had a tutorial or something that I could learn from.
Their dog even has an account - How far behind am I? Here are some of my favorite videos that Michelle has made, during their family quarantine.
@michellegamache66when tp is on short... ##shart ##mademepoo ##poopedmypants♬ Pooped in ma pants - the_zach_llama @michellegamache66
Riding away from Covid-19 like.... ##cowboyup ##horseriding ##boredathome
♬ original sound - tiktokforyouvids
@michellegamache66Eating all the ice cream ##junkfood ##mealprep ##popsicle♬ Popsicle - jmericle27 @michellegamache66
I miss people! ##extrovert ##boredathome ##mamamermaid
♬ Hannah Cho Cover Part of Your World - erwinandco
@michellegamache66This Momma is losing her mind a little! ##endcoronavirus ##toiletpaper ##wakeup♬ First Time In Forever - evvy.selly @michellegamache66
Homey Depot baby! ##lipstick ##coronavirusvibes
♬ original sound - tymberlyn
