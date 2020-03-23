Need a Laugh: Newburgh Mom Entertains Daily with TikTok Videos

If you're a parent of a tween or teen, you have probably heard of TikTok, but do you know how to use it? Since we couldn't go anywhere Saturday, I went down the TikTok wormhole and found all sorts of fun videos that I wanted to try. I ran into a few issues when I attempted to actually record my videos. My friend, Michelle, is basically a pro at TikTok, so I messaged her for some tips. Specifically, I wanted to know if she had a tutorial or something that I could learn from.

Liberty DeWig

Their dog even has an account - How far behind am I? Here are some of my favorite videos that Michelle has made, during their family quarantine.