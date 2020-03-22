Islamic Society of Evansville Sponsoring Free Pizza for Deserving Families

The Islamic Society of Evansville is helping those who could use food, have access to a warm meal.

The Islamic Society of Evansville is wanting to help those in need by offering 20 free pizzas a day. If you don't have a need for free food, but want to help, they're also accepting donations to help with the cost of the 20 free pizzas per day.

In these difficult times, the Islamic Society of Evansville is offering assistance to deserving families. Starting today, Saturday March 21st at 6pm, families can order a one-topping pizza from Domino's in Newburgh (854 State Street Newburgh, Indiana) at no cost. To order, please call (812) 853-3030 and place an order using the code ISE4200. There will be 20 pizzas available per day and will be limited to one pizza per family. God willing, we hope to continue sponsoring 20 pizzas per day everyday moving forward. If you'd like to contribute, please go to https://www.mobilefoodpantry.net/ and click "Donate"

Things are scary, and unknown right now, but seeing the community come together to help each other out gives me hope. Thank you to those who donate, and thank you to the Islamic Society of Evansville for seeing a need and helping people out. This really is what makes our community amazing.