Newburgh Elementary School Teachers Lift Spirits in Wave Parade

Some residents of Newburgh were wondering why people were honking their horns - lots of them on Sunday morning.

It was a parade of vehicles driven by the teachers from Newburgh Elementary School driving around neighborhoods saying hello to their students. Students were encouraged to make signs and waved along with their parents as the teachers slowly drove by.

Some residents were a little confused at first, but, thought the gesture was sweet and thoughtful. Way to go NES Teachers for lifting the spirits to your students and everyone who witnessed the parade today!

Yankeetown Elementary School will have their Wave Parade on Monday, March 23 at 10 am. Students need to be ready to wave and watch as their teachers drive by.