Newburgh Boy Sends Letter To Jesus About the Coronavirus

When times get tough, many times it's a child that will help put things into perspective. Children have a way of making us stop and think. They often help to see things as they should be seen. Guild us to do what we must do. The young and inexperienced can often be incredibly wise.

My amazing young friend, Drew, has used some of his free time better than most of us. He had a mission. A mission that involved the Coronavirus, a letter, Jesus and a prayer.

Dear Jesus,

We'll you, me, mommy are saving all people from Coronavirus and make all stores, restaurants and movie theatres open and keep friends and everyone safe and healthy.

Love, Drew Hebner

Crystal Hebner

Psalms 8:2 - God ordains strength out of the mouth of babes....