Watch Sweet Moment Autistic Missouri Boy Gets Dog of His Dreams

I wish I had a story like this to share every single day. It's a sweet moment captured when an autistic Missouri boy got a huge surprise from his parents. It was the dog he had always hoped for.

The boy's name is Peyton. He's from Nevada, Missouri. Here's what his mom said about what led up to this moment:

Our son, Peyton, has wanted a pug for the past 6-7 years, but with his Autism, ADHD, and Oppositional Defiant Disorder diagnoses, we knew we had some work to do before giving him a responsibility that big. He's been working so hard in school, therapy, and at home and the amount of love he has for all living creatures showed us it was time. One day, when he was at school, we drove 2 hours away to pick up his puppy. Because he's rescued countless wild animals in the past, we told him it was a bunny our dog had caught. He knows Mommy doesn't do well with wild critters, so he was more than happy to help. You can see his restraint and gentleness when the box is lifted and hear the sheer gratitude in his voice.

So much to love here.

There's nothing I can add other than you really have to love the heart of these parents and this boy who is so genuinely thankful for what he's been given.

Simply wonderful.

