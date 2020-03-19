Governor Holcomb Cancels Indiana Schools Until May 1

It was announced in a press conference today, Thursday, March 19, 2020, that Indiana schools have not only been canceled until May 1, 2020 but standardized testing is canceled. Here is the official declaration from his website. You can read more about this from the Indiana Department of Education.

K-12 schools

All K-12 public schools will remain closed until May 1. Non-public schools are also ordered closed. This date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant.

All-state mandated assessments will be canceled for the current academic year. The governor has contacted U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to share the state’s plan and also has asked the Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick to pursue any federal waivers needed to cancel the requirements for accountability, chronic absenteeism and state-mandated assessments.