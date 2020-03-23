Recovered Stolen N95 Masks Now Being Donated to Local Hospitals

Theft of thousands of N95 face masks earlier this month have been now been recovered.

Police in Oregon have recovered thousands of N95 respirator masks after a man allegedly stole at least 20 cases valued at nearly $2,500.

Arrested was Vladislav V. Drozkek, 22 years old of Beaverton charged with first degree theft and six cases of masks were recovered.

Seven more cases of the masks were recovered on Saturday being stored inside a house, according to police, with more charges and arrests possible.