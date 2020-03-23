Gov Holcomb Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Hoosiers

In a press conference today, Governor Holcomb spoke directly to Hoosiers about "hunkering down" amidst the COVID-19 crisis. During the address, he ordered that citizens limit leaving their homes unless they are headed out for work, performing necessary activities like taking care of others, to collect necessary supplies and grocery shop, or to seek medical help. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the stay-at-home order.

Holcomb set the bar starting with state employees (excluding public safety personnel.) “I’m setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

Governor Holcomb issued four executive orders:

EO 20-08. Stay at Home. Provides for essential and non-essential business and operations, infrastructure, government services, travel, and activities outside of one’s home. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the stay-at-home order.

EO 20-09. Continuity of State Operations. Provides for the continuing operation of state government from 5 p.m. today through 8 a.m. April 7 with restricted access to government buildings and services.

EO 20-10. Enforcement Directive Regarding Prohibition of In-Person Dining.

Directs that state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue to offer in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s executive order of March 16.

Health departments will deliver letters ordering restaurants that continue to provide in-person dining to cease such operations. If they do not comply, fines will be levied. For restaurants with alcohol permits that continue to offer in-person dining, the ATC will issue an order in writing for the establishment to cease such operations. If the activity continues, the ATC will suspend the entity’s liquor license and will consider the non-compliance at the time of permit renewal.

EO 20-11. Provisions for carryout consumption of alcohol.

Relaxes the sale of carryout alcoholic beverages for dining establishments. This includes establishments that allow for on-premises consumption only and those that are permitted carryout permits dependent on a percentage of on-premises sales.