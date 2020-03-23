Watch Gov. Holcomb Address the State With Latest COVID-19 Update
It's really easy to feel overwhelmed with the amount of COVID-19 related information coming out each day. But the fact is, this situation is changing so quickly that we are faced with important new info several times a day. And I think it's important to stay as informed as we can until things get back to 'normal.'
I would invite you to watch Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today, as he addresses the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19. His live address is scheduled to begin at 11am CST and should last for about 30 minutes.
Watch the live stream of Governor Holcomb's address here.
Download The WGBFAM Mobile App