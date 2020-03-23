Watch Gov. Holcomb Address the State With Latest COVID-19 Update

It's really easy to feel overwhelmed with the amount of COVID-19 related information coming out each day. But the fact is, this situation is changing so quickly that we are faced with important new info several times a day. And I think it's important to stay as informed as we can until things get back to 'normal.'

I would invite you to watch Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today, as he addresses the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19. His live address is scheduled to begin at 11am CST and should last for about 30 minutes.

Watch the live stream of Governor Holcomb's address here.