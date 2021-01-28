Learn More about the Townsquare Media Virtual Job Fair

It is hard to believe but the month of January is almost over! This means that starting on February 1st and running for the whole month is the Townsquare Media and BWX Technologies virtual job fair. Local Businesses and potential employees alike have the whole month to connect with one another. For more on the virtual job fair take a listen to my interview with the Digital Sales Director at Townsquaremedia, Sarah Robinson.

