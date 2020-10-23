Learn All about the EVV Philharmonic’s Diversity in Music Series

This year, the Evansville Philharmonic has launched its new Diversity Series. This is a series where they will highlight numerous composers of different races and genders that did not get the full admiration they deserved. I was able to catch up with Alan Snow and Graham Cullen to talk about this new series as well as their upcoming show on October 22.

For more information on the Diversity Series and the Evansville Philharmonic check out their website evasvillephilharmonic.org