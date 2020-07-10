Lay’s Released Five New Restaurant-Inspired Flavors Including Cheesesteak and Hot Chicken

Lay's potato chips is always releasing new limited-edition chips. They just announced five new flavors that all sound pretty interesting.

Let's be honest, potato chips are some of the best snack food. They can go with pretty much any meal when you think about it. Interestingly enough, Lay's has taken that idea and turned their new limited-edition potato chips into meals...kinda.

The potato chip company just released five new limited-edition flavors of chips, and they're all based on food from famous restaurants around the country. That's a pretty cool concept when you think about it. In the past they have had several flavors that stood out as unique.

Do you remember their biscuits and gravy flavored potato chips? I LOVED those things! They actually tasted just like biscuits and gravy. I'm not even sure if they sell those anymore, but I wish I could get my hands on a few bags. Oh, here's another flavor that I just remembered: chicken and waffles. I believe those came out right around the same time that the biscuits and gravy flavor did. The chicken and waffles flavored chips were different. It had an odd taste, but it wasn't terrible. Those too, tasted pretty much like chicken and waffles.

So Lay's is pretty good about making their chips taste like the real food they are inspired by. Which is why these five new flavors should be a major success. Lay's new flavors come in different chip types, like Wavy, Kettle Cooked, and original style chips. The chips are hitting stores next week and will be on sale through early September. Are you ready to see the new flavors? Check them out!