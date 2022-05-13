Kentucky Woman Got Zombie Pranked By Coworkers [WATCH]

Videos of unsuspecting, purely innocent people freaking out due to the fact that someone has pranked them kind of upsets me. My husband and kids, on the other hand, can't get enough of those kinds of videos. I feel so bad for the people who get pranked. I get nervous and scared just watching them.

But, when it's me being pranked, that's a different story.

When it comes to pranks I have mixed feelings. I love to try and scare my husband, but apparently, I'm just not good at them. He says I'm too impatient. I guess I've just been pranking all wrong.

A genius coworker zombie prank

My coworkers at the WBKR studios showed me how to prank like a pro. They placed a zombie in the office bathroom this week and I about had a heart attack. Take a look.

I'm not sure what is funnier, the prank, or my ding-dong commentary about washing my hands first. and which stall I use. I was so scared and nervous, that I couldn't stop talking. Too much information.

Epic husband reverse prank

My husband is constantly trying to scare me. The problem is my reaction. He says my reactions are disappointing. The goal is to get me to jump, scream loudly and run away. But, instead, I kick, punch, and cuss like a sailor.

When I asked him how to plan the perfect prank he said I had to be really patient. Plan out the prank and then be prepared to wait..and wait...and wait.

Once I had thoroughly planned it out and sat quietly behind a bush in front of our house to scare him in the dark as he was walking around the yard doing work.

So, I waited, and I waited, and it seemed like forever. I was being so patient, which is not a normal part of my personality, that I was patting myself on the back. Like a lioness, I waited for just the right moment to pounce.

AS I sat quietly, waiting for him to come around the side of the house, he came up behind me and scared the crap out of me. Turns out, he knew I was there the entire time. The amateur prankster got outsmarted by the master.

I'm still planning my revenge. LOL

