Why Some Dogs Should Go Camping and Some Should Probably Not

It's time to go camping. I hope you have at least made some, if not all of your campground reservations, already. Campsites book up fast.

The whole family gets excited when the weather warms up and outdoor activities like camping can begin again. But, as you plan your camping trips, it's a good idea to consider whether a cute, furry, and snuggly member of your family should really go, or not.

Is it a good idea to bring your dog camping? Well, yes and no. It really depends on your dog's temperament. Koa.com explains it like this,

Camping can be beneficial for both you and your dog, but only if you do so safely. Because you are spending time outdoors and in unfamiliar territory, there are a few dog camping tips to keep in mind for a safe and worry-free vacation. Dogs can get overheated in the sun, just like humans can.

Always check campground rules before you take your dog camping

Most, if not all campgrounds allow pets, but each has there own set of rules. When planning a camping trip, visit the campground's website, or call the campground office to check on the individual campground's rules and regulations.

There are some common rules that you should be aware of, as well. According to KOA.com,

Leash requirements - Most pet-friendly campgrounds still have leash requirements for the safety of all campers and their pets. Leash requirements vary from location to location, but the general rule is that the leash is no longer than six feet long for easy control. Some places may have additional restrictions, such as no retractable leashes.

Barking ordinances - All dogs bark and most campers and campgrounds are very understanding of this. However, if your dog barks uncontrollably or excessively into the night, be aware that some campgrounds may ask you to find lodging elsewhere.

Aggressive behavior - Pet-friendly campgrounds are a place for pets and their owners to relax safely, which means aggression is not permitted. For the safety of your dog and others, it’s best to leave your pet at home if you feel they might not respond well to other dogs, new people, or unfamiliar surroundings.

Some dogs hate camping

Our bigger, older dog Ruby, really only likes to be at home, sleeping on her big, comfy dog bed. She is a roamer and loves her alone time. Ruby has never really been a fan of other dogs other than Lola.

Dogs walking all around on leashes at a campground would make her crazy. She is fierce about defending her territory and protecting her family from all things. We love her so much, but we realize that camping would not be good for her. We haven't even attempted it. She gets to stay at home where she is comfortable being loved by my son and his friends.

Some dogs love camping

Lola is a different story. She loves camping and has gone camping with us almost every trip. That's her, in the above photo, on my husband's lap at Harmonie State Park, near New Harmony IN. But, see her posture? It's at attention, and alert.

That's how she is the whole time. It's like she is scared of everything. It's like she is afraid we are going to leave her behind. The new smells and people really do a number on her. She won't eat the whole weekend. I'm not so sure that she loves camping as much as she loves being with us.

Use your own judgment when considering taking your dog camping. Like people, all dogs are different. Some will go great, while others should probably stay at home with a sitter.

Get more pet camping info, like what to pack and other things to consider before you head out, HERE.

