Have you ever driven through the Belle Meade area in Nashville? Yes, there are a bajillion things to do in Nashville that fall more accurately into the category of tourist or sightseeing destinations, but you should add this to the list.

NASHVILLE'S BELLE MEADE AREA IS AN ATTRACTION ALL ON ITS OWN

Actually, if you ever have cause to spend time in large metropolitan areas, and you have a little EXTRA time, it’s fun to check out neighborhoods such as these and see some spectacular homes.

In Nashville’s Belle Meade area, those are the kinds of homes you will find, in addition to Belle Meade Manor, which DOES fall under the tourist attraction umbrella.

A home in that high-end Music City neighborhood has just been listed for $50 million. The claim from multiple sources is that it is the most expensive home ever put on the market in either Nashville OR Tennessee, depending again on the source. Who could argue?

NASHVILLE HOME ON THE MARKET FOR $50 MILLION

Located at 1304 Chickering Road, the 19,811 square foot mansion was built in 2001 on property that was purchased eight years earlier by billionaire Tom Frist Jr., a co-founder of HCA Healthcare which is a network of healthcare facilities with locations in 20 states.

THIS ESTATE HAS BEEN THE HOME OF THE WEALTHIEST PERSON IN TENNESSEE

The 83-year-old physician and businessman, who was raised in Belle Meade and put this magnificent estate on the market just last week, is the wealthiest person in Tennessee, according to a list from Stacker.com using information from Forbes. His net worth is listed at $21 billion.

Just a thought—that will go absolutely nowhere—maybe THIS could be a new Nashville tourist attraction. I mean, in this day and age, a property like that seems more suitable for an organization of some sort to turn it into something.

Whoever takes interest, it will likely be sooner rather than later. I can’t see a property like this sitting around for very long.

(But I do think my idea, while simple, is a good one.)

Take a virtual tour of the estate via the gallery of images below.

Could This $50 Million Nashville Estate Be the Most Expensive Home in Tennessee History? Owned by the richest person in Tennessee, Tom Frist Jr, this Belle Meade estate in Nashville is on the market for a cool $50 million. Richie Rich would be jealous...AND in need of a golf cart just for trips to the bathroom, of which there are TEN, all tolled, of varying sizes. This magnificent spread also features five bedrooms. (Also...I'm getting serious "Clue" vibes from this place.)

