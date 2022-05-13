Talk about a packed weekend! Owensboro is going to be busy and you have a great opportunity to help fight hunger by participating in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

WHAT IS THE STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE?

How exciting to bring back such an amazing event that sparks helping others in communities all over the United States. It is completely organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, those incredible men and women who deliver our mail day in and day out. They are

HOW CAN YOU HELP STAMP OUT HUNGER ON SATURDAY?

This is the 30th year for the movement and you can help simply by placing a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox before your mail carrier arrives Saturday. Here are the official details on how you can help. It's quick and painless, but VERY rewarding!

They are accepting any non-perishable food items. Please do not donate items with expiration dates. Food will be picked up and gathered by mail carriers. Have the food items by your mailboxes at least by 9 a.m.

Items needed: rice, canned fruits, and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili, and pasta), 100 percent juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, canned meats like tuna or chicken and beans (canned or dry).

Donations will stay right here in our community and will be distributed to the following; Oasis Shelter, The Salvation Army, Church Alive, Third Baptist Church, Feed a Friend, CrossRoads Inc., and King’s Table.

Thank you in advance for helping "STAMP OUT HUNGER".

FEED A FRIEND COMMUNITY THRIFT STORE HELPING THOSE IN NEED Owensboro's Feed A Friend Community Meal and Thrift Store is located in downtown Owensboro and always looking for volunteers and folks wanting to give back to the community.