All our lives we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I don’t know about it being the most important meal, but I definitely know that is the most delicious meal of the day. And breakfast doesn’t just have to be your first meal of the day – all of those scrumdiddlyumptious breakfast foods can, and should be eaten at any time of the day. At our house, breakfast is almost always a part of our weekly dinner menu.

Why Is Breakfast So Yummy?

I guess it’s different for everybody, right? For me, breakfast has always been my go-to, it’s like the ultimate comfort food. If I’m hungry and I don’t really know what I want, and nothing really sounds good, some kind of breakfast food is always there to bail me out. Breakfast is the only kind of food that tastes good any time of day too – I can’t say that about any other kinds of food.

So now that your mouth is watering, your stomach is grumbling, and you’re thinking about breakfast, let’s figure out where you can go to satisfy that craving. We asked our listeners to tell us about their favorite place to grab breakfast in the Tri-State, and the response was huge. I was excited to see so many locally-owned restaurants, many of which I had never heard of. Keep scrolling to see the list I’ve compiled based on those responses. It includes spots in big cities and little towns…fancy, polished buildings and teeny, tiny, mom & pop restaurants. The one thing they all have in common is the love they pour into their food and the love they receive from their regulars and their community.

25 Places to Get a Yummy Breakfast in the Tri-State