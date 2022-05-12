Indiana Fertility Doctor is Exposed Netflix’s Latest True Crime Documentary

Netflix just keeps the true-crime documentaries flowing, and this one had me shocked that I had never heard about this before, and I live in Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

Canva/YouTube Canva/YouTube loading...

Indiana Fertility Doctor Exposed in New Netflix Documentary

Netflix is no stranger to putting out fantastic documentaries. While they have documentaries in all genres, it seems their true crime documentaries are truly Netflix's bread and butter. Their most recent documentary though had me shocked, because how am I from Indiana, and NEVER heard about this case?

177290648 AtnoYdur loading...

The documentary is called Our Father, and it is about a fertility doctor who was based out of Indianapolis. This doctor used his own sperm to inseminate women without their knowledge or the women's consent. This resulted in him being the biological father of at least dozens of children.

Here's what Netflix says about Our Father:

Our Father tells the story of Jacoba Ballard and her half-siblings — over 50 people in total — who discovered that they were all paternally related through Donald Cline, a former fertility doctor in Indianapolis. The doc follows the criminal investigation into Cline’s actions, his possible motives and the compounding impact of his lies and abuse. It also examines the legalities around fertility fraud and how the newfound accessibility in genealogy testing, through companies like 23andMe, has uncovered more stories like Cline’s.

Fertility Issues Impact People You Know

Unhappy young girl at the psychologist fizkes loading...

Here's the thing, fertility issues affect 1 out of 8 couples, so there's a very good chance you know someone struggling with infertility. When families seek fertility treatments, they are oftentimes feeling hopeless, and are doing everything in their power to add to their family. I have friends and family members who have gone through IVF and the mental toll it takes on people is heartbreaking. I can't even imagine how these families felt when they realized the doctor they trusted to help their family grow, betrayed their trust in a truly horrific way.

Our Father is Now Streaming on Netflix.