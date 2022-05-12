This Indiana Coonhound is Hunting for a Forever Home – Meet LADYBIRD

Miss LADYBIRD is a sweet senior (about 8 years old) Coonhound mix. She's a medium-sized gal, weighing a little less than 60 pounds. LADYBIRD was an unclaimed stray before coming to It Takes a Village. She has been at ITV for too long and it's about doggone time that she finds a loving forever home. Can you help make that happen?

LADYBIRD is currently being fostered at All Breed Grooming, Boarding, and Daycare. She is having a blast there, playing with the new friends she has made (see the video). She is an easy-going gal who gets along with just about everyone, humans and other dogs.

If you think you might be interested in adopting LADYBIRD, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if she's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

