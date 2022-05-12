Best Way to Properly Store Potatoes and Keep Them From Sprouting

When I was growing up, potatoes were a part of every dinner. My dad was a true meat and potatoes fan. It was alike a meal requirement. No pasta, just some kind of potato dish.

My mom was kind of a potato cooking expert. My favorite potato dishes were her Potato Au Gratin, and her sea salt baked potato. Both tasted as if they came from a restaurant.

Sidenote, my monther-in-law makes THE most amazing potato salad. At a picnic, I've literally had to stop myself from eating the entire bowl of her delicious potato salad.

The one thing that neither of them seemed to master was the perfect place to store their potatoes. Each of them would spend a lot of time removing the eyes of the potatoes.

So, where do you store them so potatoes won't sprout eyes?

Can you store potatoes in the refrigerator?

According to nidirect.gov.uk, no.

Putting potatoes in the fridge can increase the amount of sugar they contain, and lead to higher levels of a chemical called acrylamide when the potatoes are baked, fried, or roasted at high temperatures.

Can you freeze potatoes?

Nope.

Potatoes don't freeze well raw, so they will need to be cooked or partially cooked beforehand. - bbcgoodfood.com

What is the very best way to store potatoes?

Realsimple.com says it's actually pretty easy.

The key to making your potatoes last is to keep them in a cool, dry, dark place. Some ideal storing options include the pantry, a cardboard box, or a brown paper bag. If you want your spuds to truly thrive for as long as possible, keep them in a well-ventilated area that's about 50 degrees, and make sure they aren't exposed to sunlight. When potatoes get too much sun, they produce a toxic compound called solanine. Solanine can make potatoes bitter, inedible, and potentially nausea-inducing.

Does storing potatoes in a cool, dark place keep them from sprouting?

Yes, it does, according to food52.com.

Storing potatoes in a cool, dark (but not forgotten) place hugely decelerates this inevitable decomposition, protects against sprouting, and, to some degree, sweetens the tubers. It's also important not to store potatoes and onions together.

Now, all I need are the recipes and photos of your favorite potato dishes.

