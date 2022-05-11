This Will Be Fun! Cocktail Crawl Returns to Downtown Owensboro

Grab your family and friends because all of your locally-loved hot spots to grab a drink will be on display during the District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl with the City of Owensboro. Featured mocktails and cocktails will be available at special prices during the event. Get your official map here.

The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl

You can experience many unique drinks and grab a bite to eat at many of your favorite restaurants and bars. The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl will be held from Friday, May 13th thru Friday, May 27th, 2022. A great to kick off the BBQ Block Party and the 26th Anniversary Season of Friday After 5 with family and friends. Featured during the event in Downtown Owensboro will be a selection of mocktails and cocktails at a price ranging from $3.00 to $10.00.

“Our goal is to get people to come to try unique drinks in an effort to bring business to our local bars/restaurants. One thing I want to emphasize is mocktails will be offered at most participating locations, so you don’t have to drink alcohol to participate in the event,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro.

SIP Owensboro General Manager Regan Neal said her team was excited to participate in this year’s Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl with Visit Owensboro. “Through this, we are able to cater to those who want a drink, and also to those just wanting something refreshing to sip on while enjoying downtown,” Neal said.

Friday After 5 Director Francine Marseille echoed that statement, saying she couldn’t wait to see the community come together for the event. “Starting the crawl with the Bar-B-Q Block Party, and then keeping the community engaged and involved in our downtown – it’s perfect timing to roll right into Friday After 5’s 26th-anniversary celebration,” she said.

Participating Restaurants and Bars

∙ The Pub On Second

∙ Lure Seafood and Grille

∙ Brasher’s Little Nashville

��� The Crème

∙ Don Mario’s

∙ The Brew Bridge

∙ SIP Owensboro

∙ The GhostLight Lounge

∙ Burger Theory

The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl Offical Map

Here's the official map to print before you go!

The District Mocktail/Cocktail Crawl Menu

Pick a different cocktail at each location and support our local restaurants! I'll be there having some fun and I hope to see you there.