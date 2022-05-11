10 Strange and Unusual Baits To Use While Fishing In The Evansville Area That Actually Work

You might have some luck catching some "big ones" this year by trying some of these nontraditional/weird baits while fishing in the Evansville area.

One of my favorite things to do during the summer is to hit a lake and go fishing. It's an activity you can do with your friends and family or just simply by yourself. Something about getting out on a lake is a great way to de-stress, enjoy life, and have a little excitement whenever you get a bite.

We all know that sometimes the downside of fishing is not catching anything. You can try out all kinds of lures and live baits from the local bait shop. However, sometimes all you need is a little luck and some bait that you'd never expect to try.

Growing up, I would go fishing with some relatives who are related to the Amish. I learned a few tricks on how to catch fish by using some bait that is very unusual. For example, did you know that you can cut up a bar of soap and put it on your hook to catch a mess of catfish? It really works! So that led to me asking what are some of the best nontraditional/weird baits to use when going fishing in the Evansville area. The answers I got were surprising, and I'll definitely be trying them out this year when I go fishing.

10 Strange and Unusual Bait To Use While Fishing In The Evansville Area

Hotdogs

Canva

Chunks of hotdogs-Betsy S.

Whole Kettle corn

Canva

Corn Kernels (Cooked of course)-David F.

Cheez-Its

Canva

Cheez-its. Works every time. -Michelle S.

Juicy Fruit Gum

Canva/Walmart

Juicy Fruit gum! Sticks well to the hook for minimal rebaiting and tends to be very effective for bluegill. -Tara M.

Gummy Worms/Bears

Canva

Gummy bears - Kelly C.

Gummy worms- Joshua W.

Breadsticks

Canva

Papa Johns breadsticks. I worked on the river and one night I wanted to fish and that's all I had ... believe me, I was slaying fish all night! -Bobby S.

Cheetos

Canva

Cheetos -Michael M.

Bacon

Canva

Use bacon and bottom fish! Works every time. ( when bacon was cheaper!) -Tracy J.

Slim Jims

Canva/Walmart

Slim Jim- Samantha B.

Sausage

Canva

Little Smokies sausages -Sarah D.

Black Licorice

Canva

Black licorice. -Keshia P.

Cheese

Canva

Cheese- Adina B.

There are a few other strange and unique baits that you can use while fishing too. See what folks had to say below:

