Illinois Blood Donor Couldn’t Wait To Help

There might not be an easier and more effective way to save a life than to donate a little blood. But this guy can just make an appointment or even just walk in next time.

The above pictures were the aftermath of an accident where a driver ran into the downtown Rock River Blood Bank and made a bit of a mess.

It has yet to be reported if the driver was on the way to the blood bank or not but the important thing is that no one was hurt and the blood bank is back to normal operations.

Normal, except for a small hole in the side of the building.

This isn't really a newsworthy story if I'm being honest with you but it does offer the opportunity to elevate the awareness for the need of donated blood in the area.

The pandemic did a serious number on the nation's blood supply and we are feeling it here in the stateline area.

You might have heard that your blood donation can save up to three lives.

That is absolutely true and should make anyone that hasn't donated roll up a sleeve the next time they can.

Maybe you haven't because you're scared of needles.

That's where I hopefully come in.

I was at one point horribly terrified of needles. I think it stemmed from an interaction when I was 5-years-old, and was getting some blood drawn before getting my tonsils out.

It was terrifying, and from that point on I was absolutely out on all needles.

That was before I went through a little medical procedure of my own, a cancer diagnoses in 2016. I'm fine now, but it did introduce me to the world of getting poked by needles and I have to admit, either I've gotten a lot more mature with how I handle pain, or needles have gotten a lot smaller and more painless.

I'm banking on the latter.

Let this person crashing into the blood bank be a reminder to roll up the sleeve ASAP. It takes about an hour and it honestly doesn't hurt at all.

Plus you get snacks after.

You can schedule an appointment or get more information on their website.

