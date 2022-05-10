How Can I Find Out If An Indiana Neighborhood Is Safe?

Over the course of my adult life, I have moved nine times. Most of those times, I know nothing about the neighborhood. I tried, each time, to gather important info for my move, but sometimes I wish I had researched a little more.

My move to Tennessee was the worst. I know nobody and know virtually nothing abt the town I was moving to for work. I did my best, at that time, given limited resources. I wish there would have been more helpful websites.

I chose poorly, and I was worried for my boys. So, they moved back to Newburgh, IN, with their dad, ASAP. I soon followed and came back to Evansville. But, even here in the Tristate, I wasn't familiar with different areas of the county or city. It was a scary time when I simply relied on coworkers to help guide me to a safe place to live for me and my kids.

If you are moving or relocating, I've done the work for you. Now, there are a ton of helpful resources to help you find a safe place. for you and your family.

What constitutes a good neighborhood?

Granted this is a matter of perspective, but overall there are some vital things you want to look for.

Safewise.com says these are the things you want to look for.

Good lighting at night

Sidewalks and biking lanes

A fire station nearby

Fire hydrants that are close to homes

Good schools

Access to medical care

Clean parks

How to find out if someone with a criminal record lives in a neighborhood?

If you want to know if a criminal lives in your neighborhood or one you are thinking about moving to, the government can help. They have a database set up that you can access by going to Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer. It's a simple to use search engine that will allow you to o[pinoint a specific area, city, county, and state.

According to safewise.com, these are the best websites for checking neighborhood safety.

How do I find out if a convicted pedophile lives in my neighborhood?

Keeping our kids and grandkids safe from child sex offenders can be difficult. If we don't know they are living around us, we don't know who to protect them from. The website, kidslivssafe.com can help you figure it out. All you do is simply search by your zip code.

