It seems like Evansville, Indiana has been the top story on every major news outlet for the past twenty-four hours. After the apprehension of two fugitives on the run from Alabama.

All Eyes On Evansville, IN

During a news conference held at the Sheriff's Headquarters in Northern Vanderburgh County, Sheriff Dave Wedding revealed that the fugitives had plans for a deadly shootout with police.

Armed and Dangerous

Inside of the Cadillac, investigators located four additional loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, extra magazines for each weapon, a duty belt (equipped with handcuffs, a TASER, and handcuffs), a large sum of cash, and camping/ survival gear.

During the interview with investigators, Casey White indicated that he envisioned a “suicide by cop” style shootout with police; however, that plan was foiled when the law enforcement vehicle made contact with the Cadillac.

An Evansville Police Department Officer discovered the fugitive's vehicle at Motel 41 located on Highway 41 North. The officer was just doing routine patrol in the area. He notified the Sheriff, and they began surveillance on the motel.

Quick Action By Officers Saved Lives

The fugitives attempted to flee in a Cadilac with Indiana plates. The pursuit only lasted a few miles and ended in a crash. One of the police vehicles was able to stop the Cadilac from going any further. Sheriff Wedding said that once the vehicle crashed, Vicky White shot herself, resulting in her death Monday evening at Deaconess Midtown.

Why Evansville?

Casey White told investigators that they chose to stop in Evansville, IN to lay low. They had wigs to change their appearance. The fugitives had paid for 14 nights at the motel, but their stay ended after six days. This is still a very fresh investigation, so officers are still interviewing and gathering evidence.

Casey White is not facing any charges in Indiana. Officials with the State of Alabama will transport him back to Alabama. That travel information will not be released to the public.

“The daily or hourly activities of this fugitive couple might take weeks or months to sort through, but the critical part of this case for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has been settled. Two dangerous criminals have been captured and no innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel were seriously injured during the process.” – Sheriff Dave Wedding

Watch The Entire Media Conference Video

