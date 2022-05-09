This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list.

Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!

The Fugitive Beach

The Fugitive beach offers so much summer fun. They have 3 cliff jumps ( 10 feet, 15 feet, and 20 feet), a freakishly fast 60-foot waterslide, a kiddie slide, floats, and a huge swimming area with bright blue waters. Oh, and according to their Facebook page, they have a new attraction opening this year called "The Catapult."

Out of the water, feel free to play a game of sand volleyball, corn hole, ginormous Connect 4, and other free family games.

The Fugitive Beach has a bar and grill on-site too, so you can stay hydrated and not go hungry because you're going to want to spend the whole day there. Plus, they have grills on site too, so you can bring a cooler and cookout with the family.

This unique Missouri beach will open for the summer 7 days a week starting on Saturday, May 28th through Monday, September 5th. The cool thing about this beach is that it's very inexpensive to visit. Tickets start at just $15 for the day. You can learn more about The Fugitive Beach by clicking here.

Dive With Sharks At This Missouri Aquarium You don't have to drive to the ocean to live on the wild side and swim with sharks. In fact, you could just drive to Missouri.

This Kentucky Beach Is A Floating Playground Everyone Would Love Summer fun is officially upon us, and I think I found a place that you and your family might want to visit this year.