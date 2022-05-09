Here’s Where Kentucky Police Officers Rank in the Country

Just ahead of National Police Week, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com just released its report on Best & the Worst States to Be a Police Officer. We should always honor the men and women in law enforcement who do so much to keep us safe.

Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media Dave Spencer/Townsquare Media loading...

I think we are so fortunate to have so many men and women in uniform that care so deeply for our community. During National Police Week a spotlight is shown on their service, but really it should shine down every day. The fact that law enforcement officers kiss their families when they leave their homes and don't know if they'll ever see them again, is the ultimate sacrifice.

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure many officers in this community get offered positions in other cities, maybe even with better pay. But, yet they stay here. They embed themselves in the community and care about all of us. And, it's not just about their service. They volunteer, raise money, and help organizations in their off time too. Every year we count on them to support our St. Jude Radiothon, and they never disappoint.

WBKR WBKR loading...

We must also remember law enforcement officers that are harmed or killed in the line of duty. Along with the loved ones that they've left behind. #heroes

With all of this being said, it's heartbreaking to know that Kentucky ranks tenth as the least-friendly state for police officers. The new study from Wallethub.com takes a deep dive to identify the best and worst states for law enforcement to work.

Police-moodboard loading...

In order to determine the best states in which to pursue a law-enforcement career, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Life & Work for Cops in Kentucky (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

• 48th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita

• 36th – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 32nd – % of Homicide Cases Solved

• 51st – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

• 35th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

Last year, Kentucky was ranked 3rd worst, so some improvements have been made.

Results from the 2021 Report

• 50th – Law-Enforcement Officers per Capita

• 41st – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 51st – Median Income Growth for Law-Enforcement Officers

• 32nd – % of Homicide Cases Solved

• 51st – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

• 43rd – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

I just want to take a moment to thank our law enforcement for putting themselves on the line, so that I can live in a safe community. Back in 2013, I needed you and you were there without hesitation. You showed up, and continue to show up. I know you'll show up in the future too. #blessed