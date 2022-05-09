Owensboro's newest Dollar Tree opened this week on the west side but it isn't exactly what you'd expect. We went on a little shopping trip to get a look around.

NOT JUST A DOLLAR ANYMORE

Back in October 2021, the Dollar Tree Facebook page broke the news that their prices would be changing. Here's what the original post said;

We are testing additional price points above $1 in selected Dollar Tree stores in order to deliver more amazing values to our customers. We remain fiercely committed to our mission of bringing you extreme value every day, along with more thrills, more fun, and NEW items every week! Items priced above $1 will still be an incredible value for the price and will be clearly marked.

Angel here and I did a story about all the changes coming and you can read it right here.

THE REAL REASON BEHIND THE HIKE

Prices for things are going up everywhere and in order for businesses to stay afloat, they have to give a little. According to an article with businessinsider.com;

It was the last of the major dollar store chains in the US to stand by its $1 commitment even as investors applied pressure for it to raise prices. Its CEO Michael Witynski said the new prices would allow the company to withstand rising supply chain and labor costs, which were eating into profit margins.

Even understanding the reasoning behind it doesn't soften the blow any.

MY FIRST EXPERIENCE AT A DOLLAR TREE PLUS

Angel here and we recently acquired a Dollar Tree Plus here in Owensboro. I didn't realize it was a plus until I went inside. I visited the day of their Grand Opening and went to look around. Here I am thinking everything is $1.25 and I started to pick up and put all these really nice items in my basket until I spotted a circular price tag in the corner. It was a $5 price tag

I honestly was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the items in the store even if they were more. The art supplies alone will save someone a lot of cash.

Some parent that might not be able to afford expensive gifts for Christmas will be able to find a ton of stuff here where they are able to give them something under the tree.

If you're just starting out on your own heading to the Dollar Tree Plus is probably a super good idea. They had a lot of items for first-timers.

Lots of cute baby and barbie dolls.

I thought these little houses were just $1.25 and I picked up like four of them and then I realized they were $5. Still a great deal. They had furniture and dolls with them.

I ended up leaving with about $50 worth of stuff and I was super happy.

If you haven't had a chance to check it out it's located on W. Parrish Avenue between Werner and Venable Avenue.

