Be a Weekend Hobbit at This Tennessee ‘Earthen Home’ AirBNB [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

I am easily entertained. I can always find something to do, but that quality also extends to travel.

If there's a weekend getaway to enjoy, and there are enough attractions in the surrounding area, I'll hang out at a Motel 6 for a couple of days. But sometimes, just for the SAKE of getting away, it would be nice to have unusual digs in which to lay my head.

Do the searches and you will find them; there are some very interesting AirBNB rentals out there that are very reasonable. And honestly, if I just wanted to chill out in some cool surroundings, I WOULD forgo roadside motels for something like the Sassafras.

THE SASSAFRAS IN EAST TENNESSEE

This unique rental space, located in Johnson City, Tennessee, is known as an "Earthen home" and is part of a larger 34-acre wedding venue and retreat called the Waterstone. When I first saw it, it reminded me of where hobbits live in the Lord of the Rings movies.

No, you won't see Gandalf come riding up to the door, but you WILL enjoy beautiful, peaceful surroundings...until you hop in the car or truck and go exploring northwest Tennessee. The Sassafras website at AirBNB.com even says "we are close to everything."

IT'S NOT MIDDLE EARTH; IT'S JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE

I've only visited Johnson City once, and that was a quick stop for a snack and a restroom break. But we did decide to drive into town a bit to explore. I like it, and it's just a little bigger than Owensboro. Hey, ANY town tucked away in the East Tennessee mountains is okay in my book.

A BEAUTIFUL ESCAPE INTO THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS

That walkway alone might be all the selling point I would need, but by the time I was there, I would have already rented the space. I'd imagine guests arriving and being duly impressed, but visitors aren't allowed. But if you're getting away from it all, you won't know anyone there anyway.

For all the rusticity of the outside of the Sassafras, it certainly offers an elegant ambiance on the INSIDE, too.

THE SASSAFRAS IS PRETTY NICE ON THE INSIDE, TOO

IF I was in that room, I certainly wouldn't have those curtains drawn. But, again, the grounds of the Sassafras are so inviting, I wouldn't be inside very often. I'm imagining a weekend in the fall. Nice.

IS IT A SINK? IS IT A BATHTUB?

As for the above image, I can't tell how big that basin is. It has a drain but is it REALLY an outdoor tub? And if it's some kind of sink, what's it doing there? Regardless, I like it. I like this view from the terrace, too.

A VIEW OF THE QUARRY FROM THE SASSAFRAS TERRACE

By the way, that's an old rock quarry, which sounds kind of harsh for something that offers such a beautiful setting.

THE SASSAFRAS -- AS SEEN ON TV

After seeing all these amazing shots, you might be wondering if any of the HGTV shows have ever taken an interest. And you'd be right...sort of. The HGTV spinoff network, DIY, featured the Sassafras and the neighboring Greek Cottage in its series Building Off the Grid.

So if you want to live like a HOBBIT or a HERMIT, this could be the getaway destination you've been looking for. And if you find a RING, keep it to yourself.

