This Abandoned Railroad In Illinois Actually Has A Happy Ending

What happened to this abandoned railroad in Illinois is such an amazing story I have to share it with you.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

attachment-pp11 loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Abandoned Stories In Illinois Usually Don't End Well

Whenever a business, building, or anything else becomes abandoned, it's usually a sad story. They close or go out of business, which is never a good thing. Then sit unoccupied for years and become a wreck of a place.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

An Abandoned Story In Illinois With A Happy Ending

This abandoned story in Illinois is an exception to the rule. Many years ago, a rail line around the Chicago area shut down. Instead of just leaving the old track there to rot, a group of residents decided they wanted something better. It was converted into a bike and hiking path.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

The former Chicago, Aurora, and Elgin Electric rail lines became the Illinois Prairie Path.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

I grew up near the Prairie Path. My friends and I would ride our bikes down it all the time. When I played youth football we did a "walkathon" fundraiser every season there too.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

What Is The Illinois Prairie Path?

According to onlyinyourstate.com,

The Illinois Prairie Path is a network of 61 miles of biking and hiking trails.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

It is mostly in DuPage County, with some spilling out to Kane County and Cook County.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

The Illinois Prairie Path has been around since 1963.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

The project was started by volunteers but now the local government maintains it. The path is filled with beautiful scenery including wildlife, vegetation, water, bridges, and even railroad tracks.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

For more info about the Illinois Prairie Path, HERE.

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path Photo from YouTube Video of Illinois Prairie Path loading...

Abandoned Radio Station In Illinois Is A Blast From The Past Here's a flashback to when radio stations were in buildings that resembled homes.

Abandoned Meth House in Illinois Is Worse Than You Can Imagine This longtime-family home was sold to someone who destroyed the place and it became a meth house.

Take a Look Inside an Abandoned and Creepy Chicago Police Station If you were wondering what a police department would look like in an apocalypse, look no further.

This Abandoned Illinois Animal Hospital Is Littered with A Whole Lot of Strange This animal hospital has sat deserted since at least the early 2000s.

28 Photos of a Former NBA Star's Abandoned Illinois Mansion Look inside the sad and weird remains of a mansion, completed in 1988.

Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business? Can You Guess The Abandoned Rockford Business?