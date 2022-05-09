See Beautiful Southern Indiana Waterfalls and Enjoy the Wineries with this Tour Map

Summer is almost here. I'll admit that I'm not a huge fan of the sweltering heat that summer brings to southern Indiana. The older I get, the less I like Midwestern summers. If I'm outdoors, water has to be involved. Mix some wine into it, and it makes for a pretty cool summer day.

Indiana wineries

When I go home to Terre Haute, my daughter, sister and I love to go to local wineries. One of our favorites is The Sycamore Winery is located in West Terre Haute, my hometown, on acres of beautiful rolling hills. According to their Facebook page,

The Sycamore Winery is a privately owned 60-acre estate in central Indiana that includes a winery, brewery, on-site tasting room, and event center.

I would literally drive cross country and wait in line for any one of their wine slushies.

Indiana waterfalls

Waterfalls are majestic and beautiful. There is nothing like being on a hike and seeing a waterfall. It's like a magical oasis. The state of Indiana has many wondrous waterfalls.

Indiana offers small mountainous landscapes featuring plenty of cliffs to form waterfalls. While there are more than 22 different falls throughout the state, we've whittled it down to the top 15 that you should try to visit if you're in the region.

Many of these amazing waterfalls are in southern Indiana.

Waterfall and Wine tour

A couple of years ago, my friend shared a waterfall and wine tour map for northern Indiana. It was a day trip that started at The Sycamore Winery and ended at Williamsport Falls, near Lafayette, IN.

I tried to find something similar for southern Indiana, but I couldn't find anything. So, I made my very own waterfalls and wine tour.

My Southern Indiana Waterfalls and Wine Tour takes about 2 1/2 hours of driving time, not counting the time you want to spend at each destination. It's self-guided and begins at the amazing Patoka Winery, then circles around through the beautiful Southern Indiana countryside until you end up at the Winzerwald Winery near I-64.

Here is your map. Enjoy!

Waterfalls of Shawnee National Forest

