Evansville Otters Opening Night Is This Friday May 13th

Who doesn't love a good excuse to spend the evening at the ballpark? The weather has been super unpredictable lately, but it seems the warm summer temps have arrived just in time for opening night at Bosse Field.

Get our free mobile app

TSM TSM loading...

I grew up watching the Evansville Otters play at Bosse Field, it was always one of my family's favorite things to do in the summertime. Last summer I went to a few games while very pregnant with my son (a hot night at the ballpark while 7 months pregnant was not one of my shining moments, and I've never been more thankful for Dippin' Dots)! This year, I'll get to take my son to his first actual game at Bosse Field, and I cannot wait to share a love of baseball with him!

TSM TSM loading...

Friday the 13th is a Lucky Date for Baseball Fans

Friday the 13th may be seen as a day of bad luck to those who are superstitious, but this year it's a good day to be a baseball fan in Evansville! On Friday May 13th, the Evansville Otters will host their opening night for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.

The game starts at 6:35, so be sure to get your hot dog, and your beer, and be in your seat in time to watch the first pitch! If you can't make it Friday, don't worry, the Otters will be playing at Bosse Field all weekend. Their home opener on May 13th is the start of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals. They also have a Saturday evening game on May 14th starting at 6:34 PM, and a midday game on Sunday, May 15th at 12:35 PM.

Alex Morgan Imaging Alex Morgan Imaging loading...

Where to Get Tickets

You can purchase tickets through their website EvansvilleOtters.com. With General Admission tickets being only $6, which I think is awesome. You can get an entire night's worth of fun, for only $6/person where else can you do that? Not to mention you'll be watching the Evansville Otters at historic Bosse Field which is the third oldest working ballpark in America, right behind Wrigley and Fenway (a little fun baseball trivia for you, maybe it'll win you a round of trivia night sometime).