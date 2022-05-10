Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free.

You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!

Indiana Waterpark Monon Mixers

The Waterpark in Carmel will be hosting several Monon Mixers throughout the summer. These mixers are a cool way of saying that they are hosting adult-only nights at The Waterpark this summer. The event costs $20 per person and includes access to all of The Waterpark’s amenities such as the lazy river, adventure slides, and FlowRider. Plus they will have other planned activities throughout the night like aqua Zumba and log rolling. I don't know about you, but I'd be sipping on an ice-cold beverage while floating in that lazy river the whole time!

According to the event page:

Enjoy an adults-only (21+) night of fun at The Waterpark after-hours! Relax in the lazy river, sip wine in the cabanas, ride the wave on the FlowRider® and more. Make it a date night or meet up with friends! You’ll be sure to enjoy this kid-free night out. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Please drink responsibly. In case of inclement weather, participants will be automatically enrolled in the next mixer offered. If there is inclement weather on 8/4, a refund will be issued.

2022 Monon-Mixer Dates:

The Waterpark in Carmel will be hosting Monon Mixers on five dates throughout the summer of 2022. You can see the dates below. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, so you can click on whatever date you'd like to attend and find out how you can book your spot.

