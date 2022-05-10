Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! The rodeo is coming to town and we're not horsing around. You can skip the line because here at WBKR we're giving away FREE tickets. This is no bull, here's how to lasso a pair.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls — the Lone Star Championship Rodeo will have it all! In an action-packed two hours, you'll enjoy extreme competition, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls Barrel Racing, Brahma Bull Riding, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by 2 Bull Photography on Unsplash Photo by 2 Bull Photography on Unsplash loading...

Lone Star Championship Rodeo

Head on out for some good ole' fashion rodeo family fun sponsored by Hiller Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical on Friday, May 27th, 2022 at 7:30 pm, or on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images loading...

Lone Star Rodeo Contest Events

Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl's Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl's Barrel Racing, & Bull Riding.

Git along little doggies, and get ready for the kids' events that will start 30 minutes before each show, and will feature a fun rodeo clown, kids gold rush, a costume contest, and more.

Sponsors: Hiller PHCE, Mi Camino Real, Dairy Queen, Xtreme Industrial Supply, Elite Welding, American National, KineticVet

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Image Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Image loading...

Rodeo Ticket Prices

Tickets: General Admission Adults $15, Children 4-12 are $10, and children 3 and under get in free.

***Tickets bought online or over the phone have a $2 processing fee.

Photo by Andre Ouellet on Unsplash Photo by Andre Ouellet on Unsplash loading...

How to Win Tickets to Lonestar Rodeo in Muhlenberg Co.

Be listening to 92.5 WBKR because Dave Spencer will have family four-packs up for grabs! Starting weekdays on May 16th be listening to the Afternoon Drive Home between 2 PM and 7 PM for the rodeo cue to call. After you hear it, be caller #92 to win!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MAY 27 & 28, 2022

GRAYSON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

1414 BRANDENBURG ROAD

Bulls, horses, and steers, oh my! AND...How about those sexy cowboys! Yep, they'll be there too.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) loading...

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom