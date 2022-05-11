Summertime is known (and loved) for several things, like sunshine and warmer weather, cookouts, pool parties, vacations, Jeeps and convertibles, NO SCHOOL - the list goes on and on. One summertime essential that shouldn't be overlooked is farmer's markets. There are a handful of farmer's markets you can visit in Southern Indiana, and this summer, you can add one more market to that list.

Poseyville Farmer's Market

I can't believe there hasn't been one before now, but this summer, the Posey County Farm Bureau, Inc. Farmers Market, along with the Town of Poseyville, are opening the new Poseyville Farmer's Market. Produce from Posey County? Yep, I'm sold. Theresa Bratcher, the Market Master (what a cool title that is, btw), had this to say...

We are very excited about this Farmers Market. This event will increase access to locally-sourced food within the community and promote healthy living. We are working hard to promote our market! We have plans to invite Food Trucks; we will have entertainment and hourly announcements; weekly non-profit booths filled with information about things such as Medicare and Scouting; artisan booths filled with jellies, jams, candles, baked goods, pet foods, etc.; and of course, some of the best locally-grown veggies around!

Where and When?

The Poseyville Farmer's Market will take place every Tuesday afternoon from 3pm-6pm from May 31st through August 2nd at the Poseyville Community Center, located at 60 N. Church Street.

Wanna Be a Part of the Market?

If you're interested in being a vendor for the Poseyville Farmer's Market, you can send an email to poseyvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com, or you can call Theresa Bratcher at (812)205-5103. You can also get more information on the Poseyville Farmer's Market Facebook page.