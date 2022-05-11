A Kentucky momma got a huge Mother's Day surprise when her son snuck his bearded dragon into the church service.

MEET THE STRACENER'S

Meet the Stracener Family. They are like your modern-day Doolittle crew. All together in the family, they have 5 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat, 9 hens, 2 roosters, Darcy the hedgehog, Roachy the bear hamster, bill John the Robo hamster, doc holiday the bearded dragon, freckles the ball python, and Vanessa the red tail boa constrictor. The kids are homeschooled so they are literally all together all day long. Mom, April, says it's like up close and personal science class.

They've been known to find Doc the bearded dragon in one of the girl's Elena Doll House in a compromising position on one of the granny dolls LOL.

You might even find a mouse driving around in a convertible LOL!

Looks like everyone is super comfy.

Have you ever seen a cross-eyed cat?

IT'S A REGULAR ANIMAL HOUSE

You never know what kind of animal you'll find at the Stracener's or where you'll find them hanging out.

April says;

We have lost things, we’ve had kittens fall out of a momma cat onto a kids leg in the kitchen…. Elena screaming at

2 a.m bc “something spiked me in my bed!” And it was Darcy trying to snuggle (she’s a Houdini and gets out of her cage a lot)

It's totally normal for this crew to do their daily reading and homework with an animal in their hands and one at their hip.

DRAGONS NEED JESUS TOO!

On Mother's Day, April said the family was in a rush so she didn't know her son had snuck his pet bearded dragon into church.

Here's how it unfolded;

It’s Mother’s Day. The Sunday morning was a bit chaotic. We piled in the SUV, made it to church about the end of the first song, and filed into a row. How we never saw the dragon until it was too late I’ll never know. First I almost cried with embarrassment. Then I got the giggles at how ridiculous this must look and couldn’t stop laughing. Doc got anxious and flew to the back of Eli’s chair. In one motion I leaned back, grabbed the dragon with his flailing tail, and threw him in Derrick's lap. He ran him to the car for the rest of the service.

She also mentioned the hedgehog was also at church but that was a normal occurrence so not as big of a deal.

WHAT THE CHURCH MEMBERS THOUGHT

You'd think people might freak out at the sight of a lizard in the church not the crew at Pleasant Valley Community Church.

This is Doc Holiday. He is quite the character and apparently gets around in the house. He loves the other animals too.

He loves posing for photos.

Hanging out with his crew watching television.

He really loves going for forearm rides in the car with April. Can you imagine driving down the road and looking over to see this?!

What a fun house to live in? I just wouldn't want to wake up to a snake in my bed EKKKK!

