Have you ever woke up in the middle of the night with a craving for a yummy chocolate chip cookie? Well, this Western Kentucky cookie shop will deliver right to your door.

WHAT IS INSOMNIA COOKIES?

This place is the stuff dreams are made of if you love sweets late at night. Here's what their Facebook page had to say about who they are;

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept with offices in both New York and Philadelphia. Founded in a college dorm room in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, by then student, Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of its fans ever since.

The company specializes in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike.

Whether you’re feeding a craving or a crowd, Insomnia Cookies’ offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, and even cold milk, has you covered.

WESTERN KENTUCKY GETS AN INSOMNIA COOKIES

Bowling Green, Kentucky just recently got an Insomnia Cookies. It is located in Downtown Bowling Green and is the fifth location in Kentucky.

There are also locations in Lexington and two different locations in Louisville. I'm thinking we need one right here in Owensboro.

Wouldn't it be awesome to get Insomnia Cookies right here in the Tri-State?!

