The End of an Era: Apple Officially Ends Production of the iPod

After nearly 22 years of production, Apple has officially decided to stop making iPods.

The iPod changed the way that we all listen to music. In the 90s and early 2000s, I can remember listening to cassette tapes on my Walkman. Fast forward a few years, I could listen to CDs on the go with my Sony portable CD player. Then, in 2001, the world was introduced to a revolutionary way to have thousands of songs all stored on a tiny little device that wouldn't skip if you ran too fast or you didn't have to change disks when you wanted to listen to another artist. The iPod was born and boy, was it a game-changer.

The iPod Takes The World By Storm

As the 2000s went on, iPods gained popularity. It wasn't until 2007 that I got my first iPod. It was an orange iPod Nano. I took that thing everywhere. I'd walk to my classes in college listening to a variety of music in shuffle mode.

Throughout the years, there have been several types of iPods introduced to the world from the original, iPod Mini, iPod Touch, and the iPod Shuffle. Now, in 2022, we have iPhones, IPads, and other ways we listen such as Alexa devices which we use daily that have taken over the way we consume music.

The End of an Era for iPods

On Tuesday, May 11th, Apple announced that it will stop the production of the devices that changed the way we consume music, and ultimately led to the creation of the iPhone...the iPod. A press release from Apple says:

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Apple says that the latest version of the iPod, iPod touch, will be available to purchase through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

So the question here is should we hold onto our old iPods in the event that they will be worth some money one day or just pitch them because, let's be honest, non of us actually listen to music on them anymore?

