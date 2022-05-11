West Side Nut Club Cruise-In Returns to Evansville’s West Side June 11th

"They just don't make 'em like they used to" is a phrase that gets thrown around quite a bit. Whether it's electronics like televisions, or home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, or dishwashers, as the demand for those products rose over time, companies found more cost-effective materials that allowed them to mass-produce those items in order to make them available to the consumer quicker. More times than not, when one of those items breaks, it's often more cost-efficient to replace it altogether than to just simply repair it. The same could be said for the automobile industry as well. However, some of the reasons behind the changes in that industry, beyond cost-effectiveness, were to create vehicles that were lighter and more aerodynamic to increase speed and fuel efficiency. An unfortunate side effect of those changes was the design of the vehicle themselves. The hard edges and straight lines have been replaced by more curves and rounded edges. Not to take anything away from today's automobile designers, there are quite a few vehicles on the road that definitely have a "sit down, shut up, and hold on because we're going to go fast" look, but there is something about a classic car that's been kept in mint condition that just draws people to it. Even if it only gets five miles per gallon.

20th Annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In Set for June 11th on Franklin Street

Classic cars in a row parked on asphalt parking lot MariuszBlach loading...

If you're a fan of vehicles built like they used to be, make plans to head down to Franklin Street on Saturday, June 11th for the 20th annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In. Just like the Fall Festival every October, the Cruise-In will take place up and down Franklin Street between St. Joe Avenue and Wabash Avenue of Flags from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Vehicle registration will take place from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Registration tables will be set up in the median in front of the West Branch Library at the intersection of 10th and Franklin as well as in front of Sportsman's Billiards between 12th Street and St. Joe.

Registration is free and is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. However, donations to the West Side Nut Club's Scholarship Fund will be welcome.

Trophies will be awarded for people's choice for the best car, best truck, and best bike. Half-pot tickets will also be available to purchase with a maximum payout of $1,500.00. The drawing is scheduled to take place at Nutclub Plaza at the corner of 10th and Franklin after 7:00 PM.

[Source: West Side Nut Club]