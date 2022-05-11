Last month, a very dangerous Alabama jail inmate and a corrections officer went on the run. Vicki White allegedly aided in the escape of convicted felon, Casey White. After a nationwide manhunt, the two were spotted in Evansville, IN.

Now, many are wondering if the man who tipped off the authorities, James Stinson, will get the $25,000 reward money.

In the hopes that he does, someone has set up a petition drive to make sure this bravery and heroism don't go unnoticed but actually get the full reward.

The organizer, sj, hopes that there will be so many signatures that the media will help get James the money and the federal and state authorities will have to take notice.

The man who brought a stop to the manhunt is a hero

James Stinson is the car wash manager in Evansville Indiana who gave authorities the tip that led to the discovery of escaped inmate Casey White and disgraced correctional officer Vickie White. If not for his “see something, say something” attitude and persistence a lot of innocent people could have been hurt or killed! James, you sir are one of a kind and definitely deserve to reap the financial benefits for your bravery.

Latest update on James Stinson after his heroism

On May 11, 2022, the organizer of the petition drive posted on Change.org,

...James was back out at his car wash sweeping and picking up refuse yesterday morning. This guy is humble and deserves every penny of this award. Kudos to you James, we all can’t wait to see them do the right thing and hand you that check.

Will James Stinson get the reward money for the capture of the Alabama Fugitives?

For all intents and purposes, it seems like he should. His tip was the reason that the fugitives were caught and things didn't get any worse.

According to newsnationnow.com,

The U.S. Marshals Service had previously been offering $15,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White. It’s unclear if Stinson will be receiving the reward money.

Let's keep the signatures coming so there is no doubt that James deserves that $25K reward. Sign the petition, HERE.

