Kentucky Shelter Overrun with German Shepherds Makes Desperate Plea

Like any dog lover, I would give anything to buy acres upon acres of land just to adopt as many dogs as I could and give them loving homes. However, until I win the lottery or find out I’m secretly related to royalty, I must settle for nagging my boyfriend daily to adopt “just one more” canine companion while advocating for rescue dogs through other venues.

Kentucky Shelter in Need

One of these venues includes that vast connection-filled world of social media. Of course, I follow every dog rescue page in the tristate that I come across on Facebook. When I saw this desperate plea posted by the Davies County Animal Shelter, I couldn’t stop the ache in my animal lovin’ heart.

PLEASE PLEASE STOP BREEDING ALL THESE DOGS...We are begging.

The shelter has 6 German Shepherds, not to mention the mixes. Sadly, this is becoming the norm at our shelter. Shelters across the United States are overwhelmed with shepherds. In some areas, German Shepherds are the most euthanized breed second to pit bulls. This IS true. It's hard to get rescues to take them because they take in so many.

These dogs are NOT for everyone. They are working dogs. High energy and require an enormous amount of exercise and stimulation. If over stimulated or not exercised enough they often become nippy or aggressive.

Contrary to what most people think a few small percentage of this breed can be trained for work in the Law Enforcement field. They have to display very specific traits for that work. The overbreeding and lack of responsible breeding is causing the death of these dogs.

Once an admired loyal beloved family companion they are now being mass produced and often the stable temperament is replaced with anxious dogs with uneven temperaments.

If you love the breed, PLEASE STOP breeding them and focus on helping the ones already needing homes.

Volunteers are very much needed daily at our shelter to walk dogs, including these pups. They all need your help! By walking the dogs they get a break from kennel life and you can learn about their personality, which helps the shelter staff promote adoption.

For more information please call or email the shelter.

Why a German Shepherd?

According to the American Kennel Club, German Shepherds ranked fourth among the most popular breeds in 2021. They are desired for their noble stature and reputation as protectors. The AKC states:

“There are many reasons why German Shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, but experts say their defining attribute is character: loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones. German Shepherds will be gentle family pets and steadfast guardians, but, the breed standard says, there's a 'certain aloofness that does not lend itself to immediate and indiscriminate friendships.'”

