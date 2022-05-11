Woman Named Elizabeth Wrigley-Field Says She’s Never Been to the Cubs Ballpark

Have you ever been to Wrigley Field? Probably. Well, Elizabeth Wrigley-Field has not. Here's her story.

I'm not a huge fan of my name. It's fine. But, my brother's name is Michael, so I always feel like I was named after him... and people are always pronouncing my last name wrong.

It's Abraham. Not Abram or Abrams. Abraham, like Lincoln.

Now if I had a cool name like Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, that would be awesome!

I saw this story at Book Club Chicago and knew I needed to read more.

Elizabeth's parents are Julia Wrigley and Hartry Field. They had a baby, named her Elizabeth and when she was seven decided to hyphenate her last name to 'Wrigley-Field,' because well, according to

