Enjoy Exploring Indiana? Have You Ever Been to Scenic Cave River Valley?

With warm weather finally here, one of my favorite things to do is go exploring. Sometimes you can find hidden gems you didn't even know about right in your own state. This is definitely one of those gems!

Get our free mobile app

Photo By Sarah Batterton Flemming Photo By Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

Cave River Valley

Recently, I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post in Indiana Nature Lovers (a group on Facebook) where I saw stunning photos of a place I hadn't heard of. Sarah Batterton Flemming enjoys exploring nature, and she recently went to Cave River Valley and shared some stunning photos, which she allowed me to share here (thanks Sarah)! Sarah actually shares all kinds of gorgeous photos she takes on her adventures around Indiana, you can check out her photos on her Instagram account @ScenicIndiana.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

Where is Cave River Valley?

It isn't too far from the Tri-State, it's located about halfway between Louisville and Bloomington, so roughly 2 hours from Evansville. It's located near Spring Mill State Park.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

VisitIndiana.com has this to say about visiting Cave River Valley:

Walk downhill from the parking lot into the deep valley opening, alive with light and greenness and dancing butterflies. The area was a “pioneer Shangri-La” in the 1800’s and into the 1900’s. Dances, picnicking trout fishing and boat tours of River Cave were common activities. Water from River Cave was harnessed to grind cornmeal and make whiskey and apple cider. Remnants of past glory remain, and plans for the property continue to evolve.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

When looking at pictures from Cave River Valley, it isn't hard to see why it was such a popular place for pioneers to picnic and enjoy a serene setting with their families.

If you want to visit you could make a whole weekend trip out of it, spend a day exploring the Cave River Valley area and then spend another day or two exploring Spring Mill, State Park. There's so much to do and see there.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

Again, thank you so much Sarah for allowing me to share your photos! Be sure to follow Sarah on Instagram @ScenicIndiana to find more Hoosier state hidden gems.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

Okay, one more photo because I can't help myself. This place is GORGEOUS.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...

Okay sorry, last one.

Sarah Batterton Flemming Sarah Batterton Flemming loading...