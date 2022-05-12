Here’s How to Help a 13 Year-Old Kentucky Girl Get a Much-Needed Service Dog

SARAH'S STORY

Sarah Carpenter is a beautiful 13-year-old girl who has been in an uphill battle since she was born. Those that know her family knows it is an amazing story of love and struggle.

Sarah was adopted from China at age 5 by John and Kennah Carpenter and, while the couple understood that their new daughter was nonverbal, deaf and visually impaired, many more health concerns soon arose including epilepsy, autism, a heart defect, and kidney disease.

Her parents soon realized there were a variety of other medical concerns they would have to face in years to come. One of those concerns caused Sarah to undergo several surgeries that did not work.

According to Sarah's parents;

Sarah is now nearly totally blind and with so many physical struggles the family began exploring the possibility of obtaining a protective dog for Sarah. Because she encounters frequent seizures, the Carpenters understand a qualified service dog that has been precisely trained to meet Sarah’s distinctive needs will provide the help that their daughter needs.

“For example, when Sarah experiences a seizure, she stops breathing. Her dog will be taught to intercede and so provide security and protection for her,” Kennah states.

Due to Sarah’s significant medical impairments, she cannot be left alone at all. Kennah recognizes that a service dog would give her daughter a certain level of freedom.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP SARAH GET A SERVICE DOG

Sarah's family and friends have been hard at work trying to raise the funds needed to secure a security dog for her. The cost of the pup is $17,000. Once the family can raise the money they go onto a two-year training waitlist.

This coming weekend Christ Presbyterian Church at 3857 Hwy 54 will host a Rummage & Bake Sale to benefit Sarah.

If you are unable to make it to the fundraiser this weekend you can also make contributions to their website https://www.4pawsforability.org​/donate​-to​-4​-paws​/

Sarah's family is eternally grateful for all those helping to make this possible.

Sarah's mom, Kennah says;

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Kennah reminisced. “We’ve been so overcome with surviving on some days that I don’t want to lose sight of God’s grace. We are grateful to God and how He has provided for us in ways that show He’s fully in control.”

