Watch Senior Cat Use Tail To Cool Off at Indiana Shelter

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Raja.

Hey, I’m Raja, a 13-year female torbie from VHS. My fur is luxurious and my coloring is unique. All I know is to roll around, look cute and get pets. That’s fine, though! At my age, I’ve earned it. When I first arrived at VHS, I was so scared…all I could do was tremble in the corner of my enclosure. It didn’t take long, however, for me to start showing off my sweet and silly personality. I don’t care much for other pets and would prefer to be the reigning queen in my new home. Until May 15th, my adoption fee is only $25.

Learn more about Raja, or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt



