Huge Spring Rummage Sale to Benefit Local Shelter Happening This Weekend

There's a huge Spring Rummage Sale in Owensboro this weekend and all the proceeds will go to benefit a local women & children's homeless shelter. Lots of big bargains.

PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT MY SISTER'S KEEPER

Angel here and in the Fall of last year we announced that I am opening a brand-new Women & Children's Emergency Homeless Shelter on the Westside of Owensboro.

Here's our mission;

My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of women and children of all ages experiencing homelessness by providing emergency shelter, basic temporary needs, safety, support, education, tools, and resources that empower them to improve the quality of their lives, help to equip them with the skills to achieve self-sufficiency and build safe, secure lives.

Our plan is to open in the Fall but we need to raise more money in order to do that. We have been hosting fundraisers over the past year to meet our goal. The shelter will be located at 2820 W. 4th Street here in Owensboro.

HUGE RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND

There's a huge rummage sale at the shelter this weekend and all clothing and shoes will be sold for just $1. There is one rack of brand-new children's boutique clothing that will sell for $5 apiece but still, this is an amazing deal. We have tons of toys, books, children's items, household items, bedding, and more.

Most everything will be priced to sell for under $5 with the exception of a few pieces of really nice furniture.

We have all sizes.

Need pants or shorts there are several different styles.

Lots of home goods and household items.

If you know a child that needs books or toys you can find them here.

The cutest baby girl clothing EVER.

Bedding and throw pillows galore.

If you need a good pair of shoes we've got those too and they're only a dollar.

The sale will take place Friday, May 13, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 7:30-11 a.m.

Come out and support the mission and get some really good bargains!

