Another Indiana Waterpark Hosting Adult-Only Nights

Here's another excuse to leave the kids with the babysitter for a night so that you can be a kid again at an Indiana waterpark.

It seems like there's a lot of demand for adult-only fun at waterparks in Indiana. Earlier this week, we reported that one Indiana waterpark is offering you a few adults-only, after-hours adventures that you might not want to pass up...with adult beverages involved too!

The Waterpark in Carmel, Indiana will be hosting several adults-only nights that would be perfect for a date night or just a fun way to hang out with friends. Here's a brief description of those events:

Enjoy an adults-only (21+) night of fun at The Waterpark after-hours! Relax in the lazy river, sip wine in the cabanas, ride the wave on the FlowRider® and more. Make it a date night or meet up with friends! You’ll be sure to enjoy this kid-free night out. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Please drink responsibly. In case of inclement weather, participants will be automatically enrolled in the next mixer offered. If there is inclement weather on 8/4, a refund will be issued.

You can get the full scoop of these events by clicking here. When I found out about this and wrote it up on our website, I was very surprised by the response. It seems like everyone and their mother were sharing it on Facebook. So, apparently, adult-only events at waterparks are in high demand. If that's the case, here's another adult-only waterpark adventure that you just might be interested in.

Adult-Only Nights at Freedom Springs Water Park

Freedom Springs Water Park in Greenwood, Indiana will also be hosting a few adult-only nights at their waterpark. Aside from being able to take advantage of everything the waterpark has to offer, there will also be adult beverages, live music, karaoke, and more! According to Greenwood's website:

Join us for Adult Nights at Freedom Springs! Tap into your inner child and relax as the sun goes down! Come take in the evening enjoying your favorite Oaken Barrel and Mallow Run beverages while listening to a live performance or a DJ'd pool party. Take a stroll around the Lazy River, race down the water slides, and relax in a lounge chair.

2022Adult-Only Nights At Freedom Springs Waterpark Dates:

There will be three dates for adults to enjoy the water park this summer. Each event goes from 8:15 pm until 10:45 pm. Check out the dates below:

June 17 – Big 80s Acoustic set

July 22 – Karaoke – DJ MAC Events

August 5 – Blue River Band

Spots are limited, so if you want to go ahead and reserve your tickets, you can do so by clicking here.

Here's a little taste of one of last year's adult-only nights at Freedom Springs Waterpark:

