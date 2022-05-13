Evansville’s Willard Library Hosting Annual Book Sale June 4th

Schools across the Tri-State will let out for summer soon, which means you're going to need to find something to keep the kids, and yourself, occupied over the course of the roughly eight-to-ten-week break. How about exploring new worlds, or diving into an intense murder mystery? Maybe a spy thriller, a story of romance, or science fiction and fantasy is more your style? Whatever your taste, you can stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention all summer long during the annual Book Sale at Willard Library in downtown Evansville.

Willard Library to Host 2022 Book Sale in Early June

Willard will hold its annual book sale on Saturday, June 4th in the Browning Gallery on the southside of the Library at the corner of First Avenue and Division Street from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The sale will feature thousands of books covering all genres in both paperback and hardback at the following prices:

$1 Hardbacks

$0.50 Paperbacks

Children's books will also be available at 10 for $1.00.

The sale is open to the public with cash or checks being the preferred method of payment according to the event post on the Library's Facebook page.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Friends of Willard Library, "an organization of volunteers helping to preserve the rich history" of the facility.

Another Way to Support Willard Library

If you can't make it to the book sale, but would still like to help FoWL, the group has an online store available where you can purchase Library-themed clothing and accessories such as Grey Lady t-shirts, Willard Library travel mugs, Christmas ornaments, hats, and more.

[Source: Willard Library on Facebook]