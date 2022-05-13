Here’s How You Can Support Spencer County Deputy Ron Harper

Ronald Wayne Harper Jr., 27-years-old of Tell City, is a Spencer County Sheriff's Office Deputy. In the early morning hours of April 28th, 2022, Deputy Harper was badly injured after a crash happened on SR 66 in Spencer County. Here are some different ways that you can help the family.

Harper Family

I heard about this tragedy just days after the accident happened. I've been praying for Deputy Harper and his family ever since. He was struck head-on, while on duty that April morning. He was life-flighted to a Louisville hospital where he went through multiple surgeries. I can't even imagine what his wife Leeah, children Henry & Owen, his friends, and family have been going through. They also have a little girl named Madilyn that is due in September. I talked with his father Ron Harper Sr. today and I was so excited to hear that his son is currently recovering in a rehab facility.

Harper Family

If you're not familiar with the accident involving Deputy Harper, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office put out an announcement on April 28th, 2022. "Shortly after 5:00 AM CST, a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on SR 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. For unknown reasons the Honda drove off of the roadway, overcorrected, and traveled left of center into the path of a Spencer County Deputy driving westbound. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane. The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deputy was transported to Owensboro Hospital for treatment and then flown to a Louisville Hospital for further treatment. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Harper Family

May 5th, 2022 Spencer County Sheriff Office Update

"We are so very grateful for the community support of Deputy Ron Harper following an automobile accident a week ago while he was on duty. The outreach has been amazing, to say the least! Deputy Ron Harper and his family are very appreciative as well as his family in brown of all the calls, texts, generosity, and kind words.

Deputy Harper is alert and talking. He suffers from a fractured foot, both hips, fractured ribs, collapsed lung, fractured collar bone, and a large laceration. He has had two surgeries to make repairs and is awaiting another surgery this week. He is still in a hospital in Louisville, KY and they are maintaining his oxygen levels and ongoing treatment. Please keep Deputy Harper and his family in your continued thoughts and prayers."

Harper Family

Love this, hope he continues recovering quickly! - Angie Oliver Baird

Awesome news prayers are being sent. - Rachel Neighbors Epperson

God heard and answered our prayers. I am so happy he is better. I know it has been horrible with all the pain. - Ruth Ann Adkins Logsdon

Deputy Harper has since been moved to a rehab facility in Clarksville, Indiana on May 11th. We wish him continued healing and pray for a full recovery. The family is thanking everyone for the continued prayers.

Harper Family

Many Upcoming Fundraisers Scheduled

135028773 Brandon Bourdages/Getty Images

New Boston Tavern (New Boston, IN) Fundraiser

New Boston Tavern (New Boston, IN)

315 Franklin St Troy, IN 47588

Goggle Maps

Candleberry Candle Fundraiser

TAKING ORDERS TILL 5/22/22

4 SCENTS, Hot Maple Toddy, Tennessee Whiskey, Vanilla Crumb Cake, and Harvest Sugar Cookie!

26oz. Candles are $25 each

$10 from every candle goes to the family.

Candles must be paid for when placing an order.

In comments on PayPal or Venmo put info

Name, phone #, and candle wanted

Paypal.me/TeresaDauby

Venmo,@TeresaDauby Cinderella

Logo's T-Shirt Fundraiser

T-Shirt Fundraiser Underway

With the help of Logos, Kassye Harper has started a fundraiser to help with financial needs and medical expenses. We will be doing T-Shirts! Money will be collected when ordering! I will accept cash, Venmo, cash app, Facebook pay, etc! Please let me know if you all want a shirt! I will be posting the design as soon as I get it! Also, please share this post to help get the word out!! You can contact me with orders on Facebook or call/text me at 812-719-0085!!

Prices are as follows:

Youth-Adult XL: $20

2XL-5XL: $22

The deadline is May 26th for MONEY AND ORDERS!!

You can also stop in at the Barge Inn and order one today at 315 Franklin St Troy, IN 47588.

GoFund Me Account Set Up

Madilyn

The Lincoln Land Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #203, in Spencer County, IN is assisting a brother officer and his family with medical expenses. Spencer County Deputy Ron Harper, a 3-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was struck head-on, while on duty in his patrol vehicle this morning, April 28th. Deputy Harper was life-flighted to a Louisville, KY, hospital, to undergo several extensive surgeries over the next several weeks.

Deputy Harper is a father of young children, and his wife is expecting their next child. These unforeseen expenses have created a hardship for his family. As a Fraternal Order, we ask the community to support Deputy Harper and his family by generously giving to this fundraiser. Thank you for supporting your local law enforcement.

Spencer County Sheriff's Office Accepting Donations

People can also drop off any donations at the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 120 N Second Street, Rockport, Indiana.

Ron is a fantastic person with a really big heart! - Dave Matthews

We'll update this page as more fundraisers come together!