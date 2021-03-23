Krispy Kreme Giving Away Glazed Donuts To Vaccinated People Throughout 2021

A lot of people are getting their COVID vaccines now. If you're one of them who got their vaccination or plan on getting it, you could get a nice treat.

As we know, more and more people are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine here in the Tri-State each week. It's a sign that things are slowly but surely getting back to normal around here. If you're one of the many who has gotten their vaccine, or you plan to as soon as your eligible, there's a new incentive for you to once you get vaccinated.

Krispy Kreme has announced a new promotion that started today where anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed donut, no purchase necessary. This isn't just a one week-type of promotion either. Krispy Kreme realizes that not everyone is eligible yet to get vaccinated, so they have decided to run this promotion throughout the duration of 2021. But wait...this isn't a one time deal...

According to Krispy Kreme's website, if you show your vaccination card when you order you will get the free glazed donut. You can only do this once...per day. Which means that technically, you can run to Krispy Kreme once a day and get your hands on a free glazed donut throughout the entire year of 2021.

Now, maybe you're one who doesn't want to get the vaccine. It's a personal decision, but that shouldn't mean that you can't enjoy freebies as well. Krispy Kreme also has an offer going on March 29th through May 24th where you can visit a location on Mondays to get a free glazed donut and a medium brewed coffee, with no purchase necessary.

I don't know about you, but I'm all about freebies like this. Might as well take advantage of it while you can. For more information on these offers, click here.

(H/T- ABC News

